CUET UG Admit Card 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, CUET UG Phase 2 exams on Tuesday, an official said. The second phase of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination is scheduled to begin on August 4. This year it has been made mandatory to clear the CUET exam for seeking admission to colleges affiliated with central universities. All central universities such as Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Banaras Hindu University have been included in this programme.

The candidates are required to select their choice of exam centres before downloading the admit card. The CUET is being conducted for admission into undergraduate courses. According to the UGC, students who clear this exam will be considered eligible for admission to 90 different universities, including 43 central universities.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Key Point: Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination Centre, on the date and shift/time other than that allotted to him/her in his/her Admit Card.

CUET-UG Phase 1 Exam Dates: CUET-UG Phase 1 was held on July 15, 16, 19, and 20, 2022. About 6.8 lakh candidates have registered for the phase two exam. CUET UG 2022 examination will be held for admissions in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities, and 18 private universities. For more updates, check the official website of CUET.