CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the 5th phase of Central University Entrance Test (CUET) undergraduate (UG) examination that is scheduled to be held between August 21 and August 23, 2022. The students who registered for the examination can be download their hall tickers from official website of NTA CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET is the second biggest entrance examination in India with over 14.9 lakh registered students after it surpassed average Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE-Main) registration of 9 lakh. Around 2.01 lakh students are expected to sit for the exam in phase 5.

How To download CUET admit card

Open the official website of NTA CUET on cuet.samarth.ac.in

Navigate to CUET UG Admit Card 2022 link on the home page

Click on the link

Enter the login credentials for the CUET website and click on submit

If all the details are entered correctly, you should be able to view the admit card

Download the admit card and check all the credentials.

Keep a hard copy of the admit card for future use

CUET is the common gateway for admission in all central universities at the undergraduate level. A total of 44 central universities, 19 private universities, 12 state universities, and 11 deemed universities are participating in the debut edition of the Central University Entrance Test. Marks obtained by students in CUET entrance exam will be the deciding factor for their admission to the participating universities.

The 2nd and 4th phases of CUET UG exam were marred by technical glitches that led to the cancellation of the paper at various centers and postponement of the exam for 11,000 students. All phases of the examination were set to conclude by August 20 but NTA later split it into 6 phases with the exams set to end on August 28.