CUET UG Exam 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate Phase 6 exams today, August 21, 2022. Registered candidates can download the CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. "Admit Cards for the candidates appearing for CUET (UG) – 2022 exam Phase 6 scheduled on 24, 25 & 26 Aug, are being released today. A total of 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 6 examination. Most of candidates have been given cities of their choice," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar in an official statement said.

As per the earlier notification, NTA will conduct the CUET Phase 6 exam on August 24, 25, 26, and 30, 2022. A total of 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 6 exams. CUET is the common gateway for admission in all central universities at the undergraduate level. Below are the steps to download the hall ticket. Follow the steps given below.

Direct Link: Download CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card 2022

How to Download CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card 2022? Visit the official website of CUET UG — cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “ Download CUET UG Admit Card. ”

” You can also click on the Login option given under the Candidates Activity section.

Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Now, click on the “Download Admit Card” option.

Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination Centre, on the date and shift/time other than that allotted to him/her in his/her Admit Card.The candidates should also regularly visit the NTA website www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.