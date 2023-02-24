Home

CUET UG Registration 2023: UGC to Set up Examination Help Centres to Help Aspirants Fill Forms

CUET UG Registration 2023: As per the NTA’s examination calendar for the 2023-24 academic year, the CUET 2023 will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023.

The NTA has already started the application process for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG).

CUET UG Registration 2023: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday announced the setting up of examination help centres for creating awareness among CUET-UG aspirants and providing guidance for filling up applications. CUET (UG) will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the CentralUniversities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter, “To ensure more participation from candidates throughout India, it has been decided to open CUET (UG)-2023 Examination Help Centres for creating awareness among aspiring applicants and help provide equal opportunities to the candidates, especially from rural and remote areas.”

As per the NTA’s examination calendar for the 2023-24 academic year, the CUET 2023 will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023, while June 1 to June 7, 2023, have been kept reserved for future contingencies.

“The key objective of this is to ensure that candidates who want to appear for the CUET (UG)-2023 should be able to apply without any difficulty and get necessary guidance, if required, and candidates need not go to any cyber cafe for filling their CUET application, “UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said in a series of tweets.

Each centre will have a dedicated technical person in-charge who will help candidates in filling the application form online. Candidates can go to their nearby help centre with the required documents and fill the form, Kumar added.

To ensure more participation from candidates throughout India, it has been decided to open CUET (UG) – 2023 Examination Help Centres for creating awareness among aspiring applicants and help provide equal opportunities to the candidates, especially from rural and remote areas. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) February 24, 2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test, or CUET 2023 on March 12, 2023. The candidates who are willing to appear for the undergraduate common entrance examination must register themselves by visiting the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET 2023 application correction process will commence on March 15, 2023, and it will be continued till March 18.

