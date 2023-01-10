Home

CUET UG 2023: Registration, Exam Dates to Documents Required; Know More About Undergraduate Exam

CUET UG 2023: The undergraduate admission process in universities will be completed by July 2023 and the new academic session can begin on August 1.

CUET UG 2023 Registration Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) in the first week of February 2023. The second edition of the CUET-UG will be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2023. Once the application portal opens, eligible candidates can fill up the CUET UG application form by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

The undergraduate admission process in universities will be completed by July 2023 and the new academic session can begin on August 1.

Check Official Websites Here

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar’s Statement

According to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, the application process for the CUET-UG will start in the first week of February, 2023. “The number of subjects and pattern of question papers will remain the same. A candidate can take as many as 6 domain subjects in addition to one or two languages and the General Test. The test would be conducted in the following languages–Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu,” he said. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below.

Information on CUET 2023: The application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) to be conducted between the 21st and 31st of May will start in the first week of February 2023. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 16, 2022

How to Fill CUET UG Application Form?

The entire application process for CUET (UG) – 2023 is online, including uploading scanned images/documents, payment of fees, and printing of the Confirmation Page

Visit the official website of Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in .

and . Look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal by providing the basic details.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

CUET UG Mode of Examination

As per the last year’s Information Bulletin, the CUET (UG) will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

CUET UG Medium of Examination

The Tests (other than “Language” Test) are offered in 13 languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Mr Kumar said the NTA is working on preparing 1,000 test centres across the country, out of which 450 – 500 centres will be used per day. The dates for the CUET-PG are also expected to be announced next week.

Pattern of Question Paper

Objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

CUET UG Age Limit

“For appearing in the CUET (UG) – 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12th /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) – 2022 examination,” reads the last year’s CUET Information Bulletin.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main’s average registration of nine lakhs.

Documents Required While Registration Process

Upload Scanned Images of the Candidate’s Photograph

Candidate’s Signature

Category Certificate (if applicable), and PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable)

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.

Note: All the details mentioned above are based on CUET UG Information Bulletin 2022. Please keep a track of the official websites for more updates.

For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.