CUET-UG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce CUET-UG results by Sep 15 or if possible, even a couple of days earlier, M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC said on Friday. He asked all participating Universities to keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score.

Earlier on Thursday, the NTA had released the answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022). The candidates if found discrepancy on any answer key can raise objections on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in till September 10.

"The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ Paytm up to 10 September 2022 (up to 11:50 PM. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee," NTA notification mentioned.

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the ‘answer key’ link and login using credentials Submit the objections and pay the answer key objection fees through online Click on the submit Once done, keep a record of it for future purposes.

Approximately 15 lakh students appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam which was conducted from July 15 to August 30 at 489 exam centres in 259 cities across India and 9 cities abroad. Those who could not take their exam due to technical glitches can appear for CUET UG re-test on September 11