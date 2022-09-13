CUET UG Result 2022 Date Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) by Thursday, September 15, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the CUET UG Scorecard and CUET UG Result by visiting the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET UG examination was held between July 15 to 30 August 2022 in six phases at 489 Examination Centres located in 259 cities across India and 09 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates.Also Read - Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1041 Non-Executives Posts at mazagondock.in Before Sept 30

CUET UG 2022: All You Need to Know

Examination/Phase: Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) – 2022 Phase 1 to Phase 6

Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) – 2022 Phase 1 to Phase 6 Duration for Answer Key Challenge: 08 September to 10 September 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

08 September to 10 September 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.) Duration for Answer Key Challenge : 10 September 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

: 10 September 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.) Paper/s: For all Papers conducted from Phase 1 to Phase 6

For all Papers conducted from Phase 1 to Phase 6 CUET Result 2022: By September 15, 2022

Below are the steps and a direct link(which is yet to be active) to download the CUET UG Result.

How to Download CUET UG Result 2022?

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download CUET UG Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and date of birth.

Your CUET Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the CUET UG Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

When Did NTA Declare CUET UG Answer Key 2022?

As per the official notification, CUET UG Answer Key 2022 was released on August 08, 2022. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise an objection, if any, against the CUET UG provisional Answer Key till September 10. “The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” NTA in an official notification said. Also Read - CSIR UGC NET 2022 Admit Card Released at csirnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Exam Schedule Here

CUET UG Result 2022: Check Marking Scheme

For Multiple Choice Questions: To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it shall be addressed in the following manner: Also Read - GATE 2023 Registration Ending Soon; Check List Of Documents Required, Steps to Apply at gate.iitk.ac.in

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)

Five marks (+5) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

one mark (-1). Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

no mark (0). If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options. If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks(+5) marks.

CUET UG Score