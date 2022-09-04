CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, CUET(UG)-2022 phase six examinations on August 30, 2022. As per several media reports, CUET UG Answer Key 2022 is likely to be released on September 06, 2022. Meanwhile, CUET UG Result 2022 is expected to be declared by September 13 or 14, 2022. However, no official announcement in this regard has been made yet. Once released, candidates can download the CUET UG Answer Key, and CUET Result by visiting the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.Also Read - NEET UG Result 2022 Date: When Will NTA Release NEET Result? Read Here

CUET UG Exam 2022: Check Tentative Dates Here

CUET UG Answer Key 2022: September 06, 2022

September 06, 2022 CUET UG Result 2022: By September 13 or 14, 2022

NTA is also expected to announce the date, time, and schedule regarding the CUET UG Result 2022. It is to be noted that the Phase 6 exam could not be conducted at a centre at Radha Govind University in Jharkhand due to slow internet speed affecting 103 candidates. The exam will be conducted on a later date for these candidates. Also Read - Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply For 300 Posts From Sept 8 at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Check Notification Here

CUET UG 2022: Official website to check result, scorecard

cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Answer Key 2022

Aspirants must note that the CUET UG answer key will be released some days prior to the result declaration. Along with the CUET UG Answer Key, NTA will also release the question papers and response sheets on its website. Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise an objection, if any, against the answer key. They need to pay a non-refundable online payment of Rs 200/- per question challenged as processing charges. Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022 Soon at cbse.gov.in; Know How to Check Scores

CUET UG Result 2022

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The CUET result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. Below are the 5 easy steps to check the CUET UG Answer Key 2022.

CUET Exam 2022: How to Check NTA CUET UG Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Your CUET UG Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the CUET Answer Key and take a printout of it for future reference.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main’s average registration of nine lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations. The candidates should regularly visit the NTA website nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in regarding Answer Key challenge and Result.

NOTE: All dates are tentative. NTA has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result or answer key.