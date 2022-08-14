CUET UG 2022 Latest News: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test -Undergraduate, CUET UG 2022. As per the news agency IANS report, the CUET UG Result 2022 is likely to be announced in early September. Registered candidates can download their CUET UG Result 2022 (once released) by visiting the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Till now, NTA has not released any official date and time for the declaration of the result. It is to be noted that the CUET examination is underway. The CUET 2022 phase 4 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 17, 18, and 20, 2022.Also Read - LIC HFL Recruitment 2022: Register For 80 Posts at lichousing.com Till Aug 25; Graduates Eligible

The NTA CUET UG result 2022 will be sent to various concerned Central and other universities. On the basis of the result, the Universities and Colleges will release the cut-off list after which the new session of the first year will start in the colleges.

This year, around 6.31 lakh students have appeared in the CUET-UG examinations so far in 3 phases. The agency has also released the exam dates for CUET phase 5 and phase 6 exams. The CUET UG 2022 phase 5 examination will be conducted on August 21, 22, and 23, while phase 6 of the entrance exam is scheduled to be held on August 24, 25, 26, and 30.

According to UGC chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar Kumar, most of the candidates have been given cities of their choice. However, there are around 11,000 candidates who could not be given the cities of their choice and have been shifted to phase 6. The candidates who could not appear in phase 2 held on August 4, 5, and 6, either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the centre, will be allowed to appear in the phase 6 examination. The admit card to these students will be issued on August 20.

Below are the steps to download the scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

How to Download CUET UG Result 2022?

Visit the official website of CUET UG — cuet.samarth.ac.in Look for the link, “Download CUET UG Result 2022” available on the homepage. Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and click on the submit option. Your CUET UG 2022 Scorecard will appear on the screen. Download CUET UG 2022 Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The NTA Score of CUET (UG) – 2022 is valid for admission to the academic year 2022- 23 only. No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates and the candidates are advised to download their Score Cards for CUET (UG) – 2022 from the website. The candidates should also regularly visit the NTA website www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

(With Inputs From IANS)