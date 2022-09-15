CUET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 on September 15. “National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier,” said Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission had said earlier. As soon as the CUET UG result is declared, candidates who appeared in any of the six phases of the entrance test, can download their scorecards at the official CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.  NTA on Tuesday, September 13 opened the CUET application correction window. The CUET application form correction window will remain active till September 15 (10 am). Fields including candidate’s name, or mother’s name or father’s name, date of birth, gender, category and choice of universities can be edited.Also Read - St. Stephen's College to Change Prospectus, Take Admission Through CUET

CUET RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES WEBSITE, TIME, SCORECARD, ANSWER KEY, CUT OFF

    CUET Result 2022 LIVE: CUET UG Answer Key Marking Scheme

    1. Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: (+5)

    2. An incorrect answer will be given: (-1)

    3. Unanswered/marked for review will be given: (0)

    4. If more than one option is found to be correct then (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options

    5. If all options are found to be correct then (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question

    6. If none of the options is found correct or a question is wrong or a question is dropped, then candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be awarded (+5)

    CUET Result 2022 LIVE: Where to check CUET UG score

    1. cuet.samarth.ac.in

    2. ntaresults.nic.in

    3. nta.ac.in

    CUET Result 2022 LIVE: Important information

    1. Exam name – Common University Entrance Test

    2. CUET exam conducting authority – National Testing Agency

    3. Exam mode – Computer-based test

    4. CUET Official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in

    5. Total participating universities – 90

    6. CUET result 2022 date – By September 15

    7. Total number of candidates registered – Approx 14.9 lakhs

    CUET Result 2022 LIVE: Why have JNU teachers raised concern over CUET-based admissions?

    JNU teachers association (JNUTA) alleged that CUET- based system is creating losses in the field of teaching and learning for current and future generations. “The existence of the CUET has ensured that no decision about admissions can be taken within the university anymore, thus effectively undoing of Parliament,” JNUTA said.

    CUET Result 2022 LIVE: Is CUET compulsory for Calcutta University?

    No, for admission to Calcutta University CUET score is not required. The University either accepts its in-house entrance exam or national-level entrance exams such as CAT/ MAT/ JEE Main, etc.

    CUET Result 2022 LIVE: Which is the best university under CUET?

    The following are the top 5 CUET Colleges list 2022 that are ranked as per the NIRF ranking 2021:

    1. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) – NIRF Ranking (2)

    2. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) – NIRF Ranking (3)

    3. Jamia Millia Islamia- NIRF Ranking (6)

    4. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) – NIRF Ranking (10)

    CUET Result 2022 LIVE: How are colleges alloted in CUET?

    Candidates are allotted seats in their respective courses and university/ institute through a counselling session. CUET counselling is conducted at each university/ institute separately.

    CUET Result 2022 LIVE: How much do you need to score in CUET 2022?

    The minimum CUET 2022 qualifying marks in the language section are around 80-90 each. This implies that for sections IA and IB, students should collectively acquire a total of 160-180 marks.

    CUET Result 2022 LIVE: How To Check CUET UG Result, Scorecard

    1. Go to the official website -cuet.samarth.ac.in.

    2. On the home page, click on the ‘View CUET Result 2022’.

    3. Enter the CUET application number and date of birth on the result login page.

    4. Now, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

    5. The CUET result will get displayed on the screens in the form of a scorecard.

    6. Download the CUET UG 2022 result page and save it for future reference.

    CUET Result 2022 LIVE: When was CUET UG Exam held?

    NTA conducted the first ever common entrance test for undergraduate admissions to universities between July 16 to August 30. A re-test was conducted on September 11 for considering the grievances of individual students. The provisional answer key was released on September 8. Candidates were given time till 5 pm of September 10 to challenge the answer key.