CUET Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 on September 15. “National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier,” said Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission had said earlier. As soon as the CUET UG result is declared, candidates who appeared in any of the six phases of the entrance test, can download their scorecards at the official CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. NTA on Tuesday, September 13 opened the CUET application correction window. The CUET application form correction window will remain active till September 15 (10 am). Fields including candidate’s name, or mother’s name or father’s name, date of birth, gender, category and choice of universities can be edited.Also Read - St. Stephen's College to Change Prospectus, Take Admission Through CUET

CUET RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES WEBSITE, TIME, SCORECARD, ANSWER KEY, CUT OFF