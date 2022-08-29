CUET UG Result 2022 Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the Common University Entrance Test -Undergraduate, CUET(UG)-2022 phase six examination tomorrow, August 30, 2022. Once the examination is over, NTA will soon display the CUET UG Answer Key on its official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. As per several media reports, CUET UG Results 2022 are likely to be released by September 7, 2022. However, NTA has not released any specific date/time for the declaration of the result. Aspirants must note that the CUET UG answer key will be released some days prior to the result declaration. Along with the CUET UG Answer Key, NTA will also release the question papers and response sheets on its website. NTA is conducting the CUET UG 2022 phase six exam from August 24.Also Read - SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Register For 4300 SI Posts Tomorrow; Apply Now at ssc.nic.in

CUET UG Result 2022: Check Tentative Dates, Official Website Here

CUET UG Answer Key 2022

Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise an objection, if any, against the answer key. As per the CUET UG Information bulletin, they need to pay a non-refundable online payment of Rs 200/- per question challenged as processing charges. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared.

How to Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth and security pin.

Your CUET UG Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the CUET Answer Key and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET UG Result 2022

The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. The result of CUET (UG) – 2022 of the candidate(s) who indulges in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared.

How to Download CUET UG Result 2022?

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download CUET UG Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials if required.

Your CUET UG Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the CUET Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates and the candidates are advised to download their Score Cards for CUET (UG) – 2022 from the website: cuet.samarth.ac.in.