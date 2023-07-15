Home

CUET UG Result 2023 by July 17; Check Admission Process, Seat Matrix, Eligibility For AMU

CUET UG Result 2023 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG result 2023 by July 17, 2023. The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), one of the oldest central universities, offers admission to several undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023. As soon as the CUET UG result 2023 is announced, the University will begin the admission process. In this article, we have provided you with the age limit, eligibility criteria, and selection process for AMU UG Admission 2023. Check the details below.

AMU UG Admission 2023 Through CUET UG: Check Courses, Seat Matrix, Eligibility Criteria

B.Sc. (Hons.) Community Science

Age Limit : Not more than 24 years as on 01st July in the year of admission.

: Not more than 24 years as on 01st July in the year of admission. Selection Process : Through Combined University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by NTA

: Through Combined University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by NTA Qualifying Examination: Senior Secondary School Certificate in Agriculture or in Science (With Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics / Biology / Home Science) or an equivalent examination with 50% marks in aggregate.

B.A. (Hons./Research)

Age Limit: Not more than 24 years as on 01st July in the year of admission.

Not more than 24 years as on 01st July in the year of admission. Selection Process: Through Combined University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by NTA

Through Combined University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by NTA Qualifying Examination: Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination or an equivalent Examination with not less than 50% marks in aggregate. OR Degree/Sanad from recognized Madarsa/Institution with at least 50% marks OR Bridge Course-Senior Secondary School Certificate from AMU with 50% marks in aggregate.

B.A. (Hons./Research) Faculty of Social Sciences

Age Limit: Not more than 24 years as on 01st July in the year of admission.

Not more than 24 years as on 01st July in the year of admission. Selection Process: Through Combined University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by NTA

Through Combined University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by NTA Qualifying Examination: Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination or an equivalent Examination with not less than 50% marks in aggregate. ORDegree/Sanad from recognized Madarsa/Institution with at least 50% marks (as given in Table IX) OR Bridge Course-Senior Secondary School Certificate from AMU with 50% marks in aggregate

B.Voc. – Production Technology Faculty of Engineering & Technology

Age Limit: The age of the candidate must not exceed 24 years as on 1st July in the year of admission

The age of the candidate must not exceed 24 years as on 1st July in the year of admission Selection Process: Through Combined University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by NTA.

Through Combined University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by NTA. Qualifying Examination: Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics of this University or an equivalent examination with at least 45% marks in aggregate. OR Diploma in Engineering of this University or an equivalent examination with at least 45% marks in aggregate.

B.Voc. – Polymer and Coating Technology

Age Limit: The age of the candidate must not exceed 24 years as on 1st July in the year of admission

The age of the candidate must not exceed 24 years as on 1st July in the year of admission Selection Process: Through Combined University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by NTA

Through Combined University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by NTA Qualifying Examination: Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination with Physics, Chemistry &

Mathematics/Biology of this University or an equivalent examination with at least 45% marks in aggregate. OR Diploma in Engineering of this University or an equivalent examination with at least 45% marks in aggregate.

B.Voc. – Fashion Design & Garment Technology

Age Limit: The age of the candidate must not exceed 24 years as on 1st July in the year of admission

The age of the candidate must not exceed 24 years as on 1st July in the year of admission Selection Process: Through Combined University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by NTA

Through Combined University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by NTA Qualifying Examination: Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination of this University or an equivalent examination with at least 45% marks in aggregate. OR Diploma in Engineering of this University or an equivalent examination with at least 45% marks in aggregate.

Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination of this University or an equivalent examination with at least 45% marks in aggregate. OR Diploma in Engineering of this University or an equivalent examination with at least 45% marks in aggregate. Seat Intake: 50

B.Sc. (Hons./Research) Faculty of Science

Age Limit: Not more than 24 years as on 01st July in the year of admission.

Not more than 24 years as on 01st July in the year of admission. Selection Process: Through Combined University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by NTA

Through Combined University Entrance Test (CUET) conducted by NTA Qualifying Examination: Senior Secondary School Certificate with English, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics / Biology/ Geography/ Computer Science or an equivalent examination with at least 50% marks in aggregate. Note: For admission to B.Sc. (Hons./Research) with Statistics as Major Subject, the candidate

should have passed Mathematics at the qualifying examination

CUET UG 2023 Result: How to Download Scorecar?

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ option. Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Your CUET UG Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download the CUET Result 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

For all admission-related procedures/queries, the candidates are advised to refer to the website of the applied University.

