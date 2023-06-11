Home

CUET UG Result 2023 Expected in First Week of July; Know How to Check Scores at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Result 2023 Tentative Date and Time: Along with the CUET UG Answer Key, NTA will also release the question papers and response sheets on its website — cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

CUET UG Result 2023 Tentative Date and Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) in 13 mediums across India for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for all the Central Universities (CUs) and participating Universities in India for the academic year 2023-24. As per a news agency PTI report, the NTA CUET UG results are expected to be announced in July. Prior to the result declaration, aspirants must note that the CUET UG answer key will be released. Along with the CUET UG Answer Key, NTA will also release the question papers and response sheets on its website — cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

CUET UG Answer Key 2023: Know Release Date And Time

Ahead of the result, NTA will release the CUET UG Provisional Answer Key. Candidates will be provided with an opportunity to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys. They need to pay a non-refundable online payment of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as processing charges. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of CUET (UG) – 2023 will be entertained.

NOTE: NTA has not released any specific date/time for the declaration of the result.

CUET UG Result Date(Tentative) And Time

As per a PTI report, the CUET exams are likely to continue till June 17 and most of these tests will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand. The results are expected within 15 days from the date of completion of the exams. “According to the original schedule, the results were expected around June 20, which will now probably be announced around the first week of July,” a senior official told PTI.

More than 14 lakh applications have been received for the CUET-UG this year, registering a 41-per cent increase from its debut edition last year. The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students had registered for the exam and 9.9 lakh had submitted their applications.

Unlike last year, the exam is being conducted in three shifts. Most of the pending candidates are from Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand, while there are some from other states and Union territories too who are waiting for the dates. So far, the CUET-UG has registered an attendance of around 75 per cent.

CUET UG Official Websites

How to Download NTA CUET UG Answer Key 2023? Check Steps Below

Visit the official website . On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download CUET UG Answer Key 2023.” Enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin. Your NTA CUET UG Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download the CUET Answer Key and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.

