CUET UG Result 2023 to be Declared Anytime Soon: Here’s How to Check Result on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Result 2023: Along with the CUET UG Result 2023, the NTA is also expected to announce the names of subject-wise toppers and their scores.

CUET UG Answer Key, Result 2023 Soon; Tentative Dates, How to Check Scores at cuet.samarth.ac.in.(Photo Credit: India.com)

CUET UG Result 2023 Latest Updates: The National Testing Agency is likely to announce results of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2023 anytime soon. However, there is no official confirmation yet about when the results of the undergraduate entrance test will be announced. Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to check score on cuet.samarth.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check their marks online using application number and date of birth.

Along with the CUET UG Result 2023, the NTA is also expected to announce the names of subject-wise toppers and their scores. The NTA had earlier said that the final answer key will be published after results.

As students are waiting for the CUET UG Results 2023, reports claimed that results will be announced this week or after July 15, however, there is no official confirmation on the matter so far. Earlier, it was reported that results will be declared on July 8.

CUET UG 2023: Here’s How to Check Score

First students need to visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Then, they need to click on the result page

After this, you will have to enter your roll number and date of birth and log in.

Finally, result will be displayed on home screen and then you download the CUET UG scorecard

CUET UG 2023: Top 10 Delhi University Colleges

— Miranda House — Hindu College

— Lady Shri Ram College for Women — Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College — Kirori Mal College — St Stephen’s College — Shri Ram College of Commerce — Hansraj College — Lady Irwin College

