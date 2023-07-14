Top Recommended Stories

  CUET UG Result 2023 LIVE: NTA CUET Scorecard at cuet.samarth.ac.in Soon; Direct Link, Central university Admissions
CUET UG Result 2023 LIVE: NTA CUET Scorecard at cuet.samarth.ac.in Soon; Direct Link, Central university Admissions

CUET UG Result 2023 LIVE: More than 14 lakh applications were received for the CUET-UG this year, registering a 41 per cent increase from its first edition last year.

Updated: July 14, 2023 8:37 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CUET UG Result Date 2023: How to Check NTA CUET Answer Key at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct Link.

CUET UG Result 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test – Undergraduate (CUET UG) soon on its official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. As per a PTI report, CUET UG Results will be announced by July 17. Earlier, the results were expected to be announced by July 15. “The CUET-UG results will be announced latest by July 17. When we announce the results, it should be error free. And look at the complexity of administering the CUET-UG — 841 question papers were used, 214 in different languages, 534 in English and Hindi and 93 in 11 regional languages as the medium. The total number of questions in these papers was 1.48 lakh,” UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI. More than 14 lakh applications were received for the CUET-UG this year, registering a 41 per cent increase from its first edition last year. The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students had registered for the exam and 9.9 lakh submitted their applications. Unlike last year, the exam was conducted in three shifts this year. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on CUET UG 2023 Result download link, CUET UG 2023 Result Date, exam pattern, mock test, Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 8:18 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2023 LIVE: CUET-UG results to be announced by July 17, says UGC chief

    “The CUET-UG results will be announced latest by July 17. When we announce the results, it should be error free. And look at the complexity of administering the CUET-UG — 841 question papers were used, 214 in different languages, 534 in English and Hindi and 93 in 11 regional languages as the medium. The total number of questions in these papers was 1.48 lakh,” Kumar said.

  • 8:17 AM IST

    CUET UG Result 2023 LIVE: CUET Result Date And Time Announced

    The results for the CUET-UG will be announced by July 17, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday, PTI reported.

