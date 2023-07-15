CUET UG Result 2023 LIVE: NTA CUET Result ‘Tonight or Tomorrow Morning’, UGC Chairman

Home

CUET UG Result 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency is all set to declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test -Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) examination by tonight or tomorrow morning, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed on his Twitter handle.

CUET UG Result 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency is all set to declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test -Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) examination by tonight or tomorrow morning, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed on his Twitter handle. The examination was held from May 21 to June 23, 2023, in nine phases in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates. The NTA CUET Result 2023 will be uploaded on the websites and /. Taking To Twitter, UGC Chairman wrote, “CUET-UG update: NTA is working hard to announce the CUET-UG results as soon as possible. NTA’s target is to announce the results positively by tonight or tomorrow morning. The selection and admission are subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in the merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents, and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the University. Stay tuned to this blog for updates on NTA CUET UG result date and time, and final answer key updates.

