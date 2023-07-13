Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET Result 2023 LIVE: NTA CUET UG Result, Cutoff at cuet.samarth.ac.in Shortly; Final Answer Key PDF Here
live

CUET Result 2023 LIVE: NTA CUET UG Result, Cutoff at cuet.samarth.ac.in Shortly; Final Answer Key PDF Here

CUET Result 2023 LIVE: The NTA CUET Final Answer Keys and CUET Result will be uploaded on the websites www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

Updated: July 13, 2023 8:37 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

cuet result, cuet 2023, CUET UG 2023 answer key,CUET UG 2023 answer key date,CUET UG answer key,CUET UG 2023 answer key download,CUET UG 2023 answer key details,CUET UG 2023 result,CUET UG 2023 exam,CUET UG website,CUET UG answer key download steps,CUET UG details,cuet result 2023, cuet result 2023 ug,cuet ug 2023,cuet result 2023,cuet 2023,cuet ug result date,cuet result date,cuet ug result 2023 date,cuet result date 2023,cuet exam date 2023,nta cuet ug result 2023,cuet result 2023 cut off,cuet.samarth.ac.in 2023 ug,cuet samarth,cuet ug answer key 2023,cuet.samarth.ac.in 2023,cuet.samarth.ac.in 2023 ug result,du,cuet result 2023 answer key,how to check cuet ug result 2023,cuet ug result 2023 link,cuet. samarth. ac. in,cuet ug result 2023 expected date,cuet ug 2023, cuet ug result 2023, Education News
CUET UG Result Date 2023: How to Check NTA CUET Answer Key at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct Link.

CUET UG Final Answer Key 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency has released the final answer key for the  Common University Entrance Test -Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) examination. As per the UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar’s statement, the NTA CUET UG result will be announced by July 15, 2023. The examination was held from May 21 to June 23, 2023, in nine phases in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates. Aspirants who have appeared for the examination can expect CUET UG 2023 Result 2023 anytime soon. The NTA CUET Final Answer Keys and CUET Result will be uploaded on the websites www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/. Stay tuned to this blog for updates on NTA CUET UG result date and time, and final answer key updates.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • 8:14 AM IST

    CUET Result 2023 LIVE: NTA CUET UG Result Release Date And Time

    CUET Result 2023: Mid July

    CUET Result 2023: July 15, 2023




  • 8:05 AM IST

    CUET Result 2023 LIVE: NTA CUET UG Result Update

    The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas, and help establish better connections with the Universities. A single examination will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities.

  • 7:58 AM IST

    CUET Result 2023 LIVE: NTA CUET UG Final Answer Key Official Websites

    The NTA CUET Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the websites http://www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

  • 7:57 AM IST

    CUET Result 2023 LIVE: NTA CUET UG Exam Date

    The National Testing Agency conducted Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2023) from May 21 to June 23, 2023, in nine phases in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates.

  • 7:54 AM IST

    CUET Result 2023 LIVE: NTA CUET UG Final Answer Key PDF


    NTA CUET UG Final Answer Key PDF

  • 7:54 AM IST

    CUET Result 2023 LIVE: NTA CUET UG Final Answer Key PDF Release Date And Time

    NTA CUET UG Final Answer Key PDF Release Date And Time: July 12, 2022

  • 7:52 AM IST

    CUET Result 2023 LIVE: NTA CUET UG Final Answer Key PDF Release Date And Time

    The National Testing Agency has released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test -Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) examination on July 12, 2023.

  • 7:50 AM IST

    CUET Final Answer Key 2023 LIVE: How to Check Online?

    1. Visit the official website – http://www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.
    2. On the homepage, look for the candidates’ login option. Or you may directly click on the answer key download link, if available.
    3. Enter the login details.
    4. Your CUET UG Final Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.