CUET UG result 2026 OUT now! Check top 10 candidates with highest scores, topper scored…

CUET UG 2026 results have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. Here is a list of students who have secured the top positions in the exams.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/cuet-ug-result-2026-check-toppers-list-highest-nta-scores-in-five-subjects-dharmendra-pradhan-cbt-exam-8455005/ Copy

Students arrive at an examination centre to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 at Sarita Vihar in New Delhi. ANI

CUET UG 2026 results were declared by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday, with NTA scores made available for all candidates who took the examination. Aspirants can check and download their scorecards through the official CUET portal.

The NTA said that 15.68 lakh unique candidates registered for CUET UG 2026, with over 11.64 lakh students taking the exam. Conducted as a computer-based test (CBT), the examination serves as a gateway to undergraduate admissions in central universities and several other institutions.

CUET UG 2026 held across 19 days

NTA said the examination was conducted over multiple days between May 11 and May 31, followed by additional tests on June 6 and 7. Since candidates were allowed to select up to five subjects, the process generated around 67.56 lakh test instances and more than 12,900 different subject combinations.

Also Read | CUET UG 2026 results: CUET UG results out; here’s how to check and download results

The agency reported a strong year-on-year increase in registrations for CUET UG 2026. Candidate registrations grew from 13.54 lakh in 2025 to 15.68 lakh this year, while the number of students who appeared for the exam rose from 10.71 lakh to 11.64 lakh.

According to NTA data, male candidates accounted for 7,94,257 registrations, while 7,74,607 female candidates signed up for CUET UG 2026. Three candidates registered under the third gender category. The agency also highlighted a significant rise in female registrations over last year.

Top 10 performance in CUET UG 2026

The NTA said a single candidate secured 100 percentile in four subjects, making it one of the standout performances in CUET UG 2026. In addition, 22 candidates achieved the top percentile in three subjects, while 180 did so in two subjects and 3,214 in one subject.

Also Read | CUET UG 2026 Result news: Step-by-Step guide to check NTA CUET scores when announced? Know marking scheme

Top 10 students with highest NTA scores in five subjects

263510269243 – 1232.19

263510280526 – 1230.82

263510250636 – 1207.21

263510857590 – 1205.96

263510690773 – 1203.78

263510166320 – 1202.15

263510282507 – 1201.71

263510435802 – 1197.54

263510364596 – 1188.97

263510097074 – 1188.03

The highest overall NTA score across five subjects was recorded at 1232.19 by a candidate bearing application number 263510269243. The second and third highest aggregate scores were 1230.82 and 1207.21, respectively.