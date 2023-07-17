Home

Education

BHU Admission 2023 Through CUET UG Score: Aspiring students can apply for the same by visiting the official website – bhuonline.in.

BHU Admission 2023 Through CUET UG Score 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has once again reopened the registration window for admission to undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test-Undergradaute (CUET) UG 2023 scores. Aspiring students can apply for the same by visiting the official website – bhuonline.in. As per the schedule, the last date for registration is July 23.

“Consequent upon the announcement of UG CUET 2023 results by NTA on July 15, 2023, the Banaras Hindu University has reopened the registration link for its UG Courses. The registration link will remain active till July 23, 2023,” reads a statement on the University portal.

BHU Admission 2023 Through CUET UG: List of Courses Offered

The admission of the candidates shall be decided based on the basis of registration at the BHU portal with the

CUET (UG) 2023 Score given by the NTA in the concerned course. Check the list of courses offered by the university.

General Courses: (i) B.A. (Hons.) Arts

Vocational Courses in Main Campus (a) Bachelor of Vocation in Marketing Management and Information Technology. (b) Bachelor of Vocation in Tourism & Hospitality Management

General Courses (i) B.A. (Hons.) Social Sciences

General Courses (i) B.Com. (Hons.)

Special Courses of Studies (i) B.Com. (Hons.) Financial Markets Management

General Courses (i) B.Sc. (Hons.) Maths Group (ii) B.Sc. (Hons.) Bio Group

Professional Courses (i) B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)

BHU Admission 2023 Through CUET UG: How to Apply Online?

Candidates must safely keep their NTA Application Number. Registration for B.H.U. will be based on the NTA Application Number. Check step by step guide to register yourself.

Visit the official website bhuonline.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Click for registration.” The link will be available in the “UNDERGRADUATE PROGRAMME (UET) REGISTRATION” section. Fill up the registration details and click on the ‘sign up’ option. Login through the generated credentials. Fill up the application form. Select the programme. Upload the documents. Pay the application fee, as required. Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidate must keep ready a scanned copy(jpeg or pdf) of passport size Photograph, Signature, 10th Marksheet,12th Marksheet, Birth Certificate, and Other relevant Documents such as Caste, Income, TC, and CC. Candidate’s Date of Birth, Gender, Caste (if applicable), and the selection of the U.G. Program should be the same as opted in the NTA entrance examination. Any mismatch in information will lead to the cancellation of the candidate’s candidature.

BHU Admission 2023 Through CUET UG: Eligibility Criteria

The basic Eligibility for admission in Undergraduate Programs is based on the following:

Entrance Test Subjects (chosen at the examination conducted by NTA)

NTA score obtained for specific UG Program of BHU

Subjects studied at 10+2 level. 10 + 2

Percentage of marks scored at 10+2 level 10 + 2

Candidates must carefully check their age eligibility for the specific courses from the BHU Information Bulletin before applying.

