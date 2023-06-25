Home

CUET UG Result Date 2023: How to Check NTA CUET Answer Key at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct Link

CUET UG Result Date 2023: Till now, neither UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar nor NTA officials have announced the NTA CUET UG 2023 Result Date.

CUET UG Result Date 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) exam soon. Till now, neither UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar nor NTA officials have announced the NTA CUET UG 2023 Result Date. Prior to the declaration of the result, NTA will publish the CUET Answer Key.

NTA will soon put up on its website — https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ — a detailed notice mentioning the answer key release date, objections dates, and how to raise objections. This year, the competitive examination was held from May 21 to June 23, 2023. The examination was conducted for admission to various undergraduate programs for about 250 Central, State, and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations for the Academic session 2023-2024.

CUET UG Result Date 2023: Check Release Date And Date

NAME OF THE EVENT CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE Date of Examination May 21 to June 23, 2023 Display of Recorded Responses and

Answer Keys To be announced later on the website Last Date to Raise Objections Against CUET Answer Key 2023 To be announced later on the website Declaration of Result on the NTA

website To be announced later on the website(Expected 1st Week of July) Website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ CUET Answer Key 2023 DIRECT LINK CUET Answer Key 2023( to be active soon)

How to Download CUET UG Answer Key 2023?

Visit the official website — https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

Click on the login option under Candidate Activity.

Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth. Click on the submit option.

Look for the answer key link.

Download CUET UG Answer Key 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET UG Expected Cut-Off

As per media reports, CUET UG 2023 Expected Cut-Off for the general category is 40. Check the expected cut-off below.

NAME OF THE CATEGORY CUET UG 2023 Expected Cut-Off Percentile(Tentative) UR 40 SC 35 ST 35 EWS 35

CUET UG Result Date 2023: Procedure to be Adopted For Compilation of NTA Scores for Multi-Session Papers

As already intimated in the Information Bulletin of CUET (UG) – 2022 the raw score of each candidate in each subject will be normalised using the Equi- percentile method. This is done separately for each subject for which

the examination is held in multiple shifts. For each subject for which the examination is held in multiple shifts, the raw score for each candidate appearing for the subject will be converted into NTA Score (Percentile Score & Normalized Score) in the following three steps.

Convert Raw Scores into Percentile Scores.

The percentiles are calculated separately for each shift.

Record the number of candidates who have appeared in a shift. DenoteNthis number by N.

Sort all the candidates in one shift in decreasing order of their marks.

Note the raw marks for each candidate. Suppose this is denoted by T. Count the number of candidates in that shift whose raw scores are less than or equal to T. Denote this number by m.

The percentile score for this candidate is then calculated as:

P =/n∗ 100. To know in-depth, check the information bulletin shared HERE.

CUET UG Result Date 2023: Admission Process

The selection and admission are subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in the merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents, and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the University. For all admission-related procedures/queries, the candidates are advised to refer to the website of the applied University. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.

