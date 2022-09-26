New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is planning to launch the admission portal for undergraduate admission 2020 through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) on September 27, a varsity official said on Monday to news agency PTI. This year, the University is taking admission to its various programmes based on scores on the CUET.Also Read - CUET PG Result 2022 Declared at cuet.nta.nic.in. Direct Link, Steps to Check Scores Here

"JNU is planning to launch the JNU portal for UG admissions by tomorrow, 27th September 2022," the official said to news agency PTI. The announcement comes days after the result of the debut edition of the CUET for undergraduate admissions was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check the CUET UG Scores by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Soon after the result, the JNU deputy registrar – Admission, Jagdish Singh, issued a notice stating the admission branch is processing data and details of candidates provided by the NTA and portal will open shortly on its website."Consequent upon the declaration of CUET UG 2022 by NTA, the admission branch is processing data, details of candidates provided by the NTA and shall open the portal shortly on JNU website for candidates seeking admission in JNU to fill application form by paying the processing fee," the notice dated September 16 read.

