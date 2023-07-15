Home

CUET UG Topper 2023: 22K Candidates Score 100 Percentile, Check NTA Scorecard at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Topper 2023: While a total of 5,685 candidates scored 100 percentile in English, 4,850 candidates got a top score in Biology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry. Nearly 2,836 candidates scored 100 percentile in Economics.

CUET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency has announced the result for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) examination today, July 15, 2023. The NTA CUET Result 2023 has been uploaded on the official websites and . If going by the CUET Result data shared by UGC Chairman, over 22,000 candidates have scored 100 percentile.

The maximum top scorers were in English, followed by Biology and Economics. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced the CUET Result. While a total of 5,685 candidates scored 100 percentile in English, 4,850 candidates got a top score in Biology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry. Nearly 2,836 candidates scored 100 percentile in Economics.

CUET-UG: Subject Wise No of Candidates Securing 100 Percentile Score pic.twitter.com/TUgQSblcMX — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 15, 2023

“The performance of every candidate has been evaluated using the equi-percentile method wherein normalised marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject,” said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, National Testing Agency (NTA), reported PTI. “The role of the NTA is confined to the registration of candidates, conduct of the test, hosting of answer keys, inviting challenges, finalising answer keys, preparing and declaring results, and hosting scorecard. “A merit list will be prepared by participating universities and organisations. The universities will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of the scorecard of CUET (UG) – 2023 provided by NTA,” she added.

The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students had registered for the exam and 9.9 lakh had submitted their applications. In addition to 285 cities in India, CUET (UG) – 2023 examination was also conducted in 23 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Ottawa, Oslo, Port Louis, Sydney, Moscow, Vienna, Washington DC.

CUET UG Topper 2023: Equi-Percentile Method

The performance of every candidate has been evaluated using the equi-percentile method wherein normalized marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject. For more details, visit the official website of CUET.

