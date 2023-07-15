Home

CUET UG Toppers List 2023: Check CUET UG Result Scorecard, Cut Off Marks, Direct Link at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Result 2023: Candidates can download the NTA CUET Scorecard and CUET Result by entering their application number and date of birth on the result login page

CUET UG Result 2023: The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET PG) result has been declared today, July 15, 2023. Candidates can download the NTA CUET Scorecard and CUET Result by entering their application number and date of birth on the result login page. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of CUET (UG) – 2023 will be entertained.

CUET UG Topper List 2023: Check Subject-Wise CUET Toppers Details

The National Testing Agency, the exam-conducting body, will soon release the CUET UG Topper list pdf. Taking to Twitter, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar wrote, “CUET-UG: Subject Wise No of Candidates Securing 100 Percentile Score.” This time, over 22,000 scored 100 percentile marks.

CUET-UG: Subject Wise No of Candidates Securing 100 Percentile Score pic.twitter.com/TUgQSblcMX — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 15, 2023

CUET UG Result 2023: How to Check Scorecard?

No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates. Students are advised to download their Score Cards for CUET (UG) – 2023 from the website: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in. Therefore, students can download the NTA CUET Scorecard by following the instructions given below.

Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Look for the designated link. On the next window, enter login credentials — application number and Password Submit and access CUET UG 2023 scorecard.

CUET UG Result 2023 Download Link: Click Here

CUET UG Result 2023: Category-wise Number of unique Candidates Registered

Category wise Number of unique Candidates Registered and Appeared for CUET (UG) – 2023 pic.twitter.com/kKC2CAKCMc — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 15, 2023

National Testing Agency conducted Common University Entrance Test from May 21 to June 23, 2023 in nine phases in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates. For further clarification related to CUET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

