Home

Education

CUET Undergraduate Exam 2024: Understand Section-Wise Marks Distribution, Questions to be Attempted

CUET Undergraduate Exam 2024: Understand Section-Wise Marks Distribution, Questions to be Attempted

CUET UG 2024 Registration: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been introduced for admission into all undergraduate programmes in all Central Universities for a given Academic session. All

CUET UG 2024 Brochure: List of Documents Required to Apply For Undergraduate Exam

CUET UG 2024 Registration: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been introduced for admission into all undergraduate programmes in all Central Universities for a given Academic session. All those students who want to appear for the competitive examination can fill up the CUET UG application form by visiting the official website – https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/. Before registration, students must understand the exam pattern, marking scheme, subject-wise distribution, and types of questions asked in the question.

Trending Now

CUET Exam Pattern For Undergraduate Programme

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the Undergraduate programme will be conducted as Objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The examination will be conducted shift-wise. As per the last year’s information bulletin, a candidate can choose upto 10 Subjects for the exam. The examination will be conducted on multiple days in three slots per day.

You may like to read

CUET Exam Scheme For Undergraduate Programme

The Subject combinations for each paper, the type of questions in each paper, and the mode of examination are as follows:

Section: Section 1A – Languages

Subjects/ Tests: There are 13 different languages. Any of these languages may be chosen.

Questions to be Attempted: 40 questions to be attempted out of 50 in each language.

Section 1B

Section 1B – each language: Languages

Subjects/ Tests: There are 20 Languages. Any of these languages may be chosen

Questions to be Attempted: 40 questions to be attempted out of 50 in each language

Section 2

Section 2 – Domain

Subjects/ Tests: There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this section. A candidate may choose any subject as desired by the applicable University/ Universities.

Questions to be Attempted: 35/40 Questions to be attempted out of 45/50.

Section 3

Section 3 – General Test

Subjects/ Tests: For any such undergraduate programme / programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission

Questions to be Attempted: 50 Questions to be attempted out of 60

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.