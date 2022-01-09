Currency Note Press Recruitment 2022: Currency Note Press, Nashik Road, Nashik (Maharashtra) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to apply for the various posts such as Welfare Officer, Supervisor, Junior Technician, and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, cnpnashik.spmcil.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 149 vacant posts will be filled. The online application has already started and the last date to apply for the posts is till January 25, 2022.Also Read - UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Notification Likely To Be Out On This Date At upsessb.org | Details Inside

The online application begins: January 4, 2022

The last date for submission of online application: January 25, 2022.

Payment of fees: January 4 to January 25.

Welfare Officer/ Level-A-2: 1 Post

Supervisor (Technical Control): 10 Posts

Supervisor (Technical Operation) – Printing: 5 Posts

Supervisor (Official Language): 1 Post

Secretarial Assistant: 1 Post

Junior Office Assistant: 6 Posts

Junior Technician (Printing/ Control): 104 Posts

Junior Technician (Workshop): 21 Posts

Currency Note Press Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Supervisor (Technical Control): Diploma in Engineering (Printing). OR Higher Qualification i.e. B.Tech./ B.E./B.Sc.(Engineering in Printing).

Supervisor (Technical Operation): Printing- Diploma in Engineering (Printing) OR Higher Qualification i.e. B.Tech. /B.E./B.Sc.(Engineering in Printing may also be considered.

Supervisor (Official Language): Master’s Degree from a recognized University/Institute in Hindi or English with Hindi/English subject at Graduate level (i.e. Hindi in case of the candidate in post-graduate in English & vice-versa.).

Secretarial Assistant: Graduate in any discipline with at least 55% marks, Computer Knowledge, Stenography in English or Hindi @80 wpm and typing in English or Hindi @40 wpm.

Junior Office Assistant: Graduate any discipline with at least 55% marks, computer knowledge with typing speed on the computer in English @ 40 wpm / in Hindi @ 30 wpm, as per the requirement.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for Welfare Officer/ Level-A-2, Supervisor (Technical Control), Supervisor (Technical Operation) Printing, Supervisor (Official Language) posts must note that the minimum age limit is 18. However, the upper age limit is 30 years. Candidates applying for Secretarial Assistant, Junior Office Assistant posts should be between 18 to 28 years of age. Candidates applying for Junior Technician (Printing/ Control), Junior Technician (Workshop) must be between the age group of 18 to 25 years.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification released by the Currency Note Press, Nashik Road, Nashik.

Click Here: Currency Note Press Recruitment Detailed Notification

How to Apply

Interested Candidates can apply online on or before January 25, 2022. Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference.

Click Here: Apply Online