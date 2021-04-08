New Delhi: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Thursday extended the deadline for the registration of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021. According to the varsity, the last date of registration has been extended till April 15. The candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses can register through the official website of CUSAT at http://www.cusat.ac. Also Read - CUSAT Admissions 2017: Apply for B.Tech programme before August 4 at official website cusat.ac.in

The CUSAT CAT 2021 exam is scheduled for June 12, 13 and 14. The candidates must note that they will have to fill the form and pay the application fee online. The application fee for general category students is Rs 1000 and for SC/ST it is Rs 500.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check apply for the examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUSAT

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration/application link

Step 3: Fill up the registration link with the necessary details

Step 4: Log in using the necessary credentials and fill in the application form

Step 5: Upload the scanned documents

Step 6: Make the fee payment and submit

Step 7: Take a printout of the confirmation page for further references

According to the reports, the CUSAT 2021 admit card is expected to be released on May 25 on the official website. The examination will be conducted in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) pattern.