CUSAT CAT 2022: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Thursday rescheduled the dates for Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT) 2022. As per the announcements, the computer-based test for PG will be held on 14th and 15th May 2022, and for UG exams, the dates will be announced later (will be rescheduled based on CBSE exam). The candidates can now register online for CUSAT CAT at cusat.ac.in.

"CAT 2022 – Computer Based Test for PG on 14th & 15th May 2022, for UG dates will be announced later( will be rescheduled based on CBSE exam)," the official website of CUSAT reads.

Earlier, the application process for CUSAT CAT 2022 MBA progarmme was extended up to April 25, and April 30 with late fee.

The candidates must note that the online registration for CAT (All PG and UG Programmes except PhD, MTech, MBA and Diploma Programmes) will end on March 25. However, candidates can apply till March 31 with late fee.

CUSAT CAT 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of CUSAT at cusat.ac.in

Then, click on the admission tab

Register and fill the detailed application form

Upload all the required documents

Payment of application fees

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

The candidates should know that the CUSAT CAT is being held for subjects including Biotechnology, Botany, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Electronics, Management Consulting, Mobile Phone Application Development and lateral entry to BTech programmes.