CUSAT CAT 2022: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has started the online registration process for the Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT 2022) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can register for CAT 2022 exam by visiting the official website – cusat.ac.in. According to the official schedule, the online registration process will end on March 07, 2022. The CUSAT CAT 2022 exam will be held on May 15, 16, and 17, 2022.Also Read - RCF Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 10 Posts at rcf.indianrailways.gov.in

The official statement on the portal read, “For admissions to Ph.D/ All Diploma Courses in CUSAT need not apply online through this portal. The application will be available from the Departments concerned.” Also Read - Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply For 155 Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in | Check Vacancy, Other Details

Important Dates to Remember

Online Registration for CAT (All PG and UG Programmes except Ph.D,M.Tech and Diploma Programmes): February 8, 2022.

The online registration process will end on: March 07, 2022

The online registration process will end on(Late fine): March 14, 2022

The CUSAT CAT 2022 exam will be held on: May 15, 16, and 17, 2022.

Step by step guide to complete the CUSAT CAT 2022 Application Process

Visit the official website of Cochin University of Science and Technology, cusat.ac.in.

Click on the Admissions Section available on the homepage.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

New candidates need to register first by clicking on the ” New Candidate Registration ” option.

” option. Now enter the registration details such as name, email id, mobile number, password, and captcha code.

After the registration process is complete, log in again by providing the details.

Complete the online application form.

Candidates need to upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Pay the requisite examination fee for the application form.

After completing successful payment, the candidate can print their application form for future reference.

Save, Download and take a printout of the CUSAT CAT 2022 Application Process

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the direct link to apply for the CUSAT CAT 2022 Application Process. Candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay Rs 1100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST Category will have to pay Rs. 500 as an application fee. For more details, candidates can also refer to the Prospectus(shared below). Also Read - JKSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 168 Posts at jkssb.nic.in| Check Last Date, Other Details Here