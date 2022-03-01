CUSAT CAT 2022: The online registration process for Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT 2022) will come to an end on March 7, 2022. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the CAT 2022 exam can do it now by visiting the official website –cusat.ac.in.Also Read - JSSC Recruitment 2022: Few Days Left to Apply For 583 Posts at jssc.nic.in| Deets Inside

The CUSAT CAT 2022 exam will be held on May 15, 16, and 17, 2022. The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has started the online registration process for the Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT 2022) on February 8, 2022. Also Read - UP Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For 2430 Posts at uppbpb.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Other Details

Step by step guide to complete the CUSAT CAT 2022 Application Process:

Go to the official website of Cochin University of Science and Technology, cusat.ac.in.

Click on the Admissions Section available on the homepage.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

New candidates need to register first by clicking on the ” New Candidate Registration ” option.

” option. Now enter the registration details such as name, email id, mobile number, password, and captcha code.

After the registration process is complete, log in again by providing the details.

Complete the online application form.

Candidates need to upload all necessary documents such as scanned photographs and signatures.

Pay the requisite examination fee for the application form.

After completing successful payment, the candidate can print their application form for future reference.

Save, Download and take a printout of the CUSAT CAT 2022 Application Process.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay Rs 1100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST Category will have to pay Rs. 500 as an application fee. For more details, candidates can also refer to the Prospectus(shared below). Also Read - Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Notification Likely to be Out Soon For 159 Posts at patnahighcourt.gov.in| Details Inside