CUSAT CAT 2023 Registration Deadline Extended For MBA, UG and PG Programmes; Details Here

CUSAT CAT 2023 Registration: As per the date sheet, the Common Admission Test(CAT) will be held on April 29, 30, and May 01, 2023.

CUSAT CAT 2023 Registration Deadline Extended For MBA, UG and PG Programmes.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

CUSAT CAT 2023 Registration: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday extended the registration date for the PG, and UG Programmes (except Ph.D., M.B.A, M.Tech, and Diploma Programmes) till March 10, 2023. The aspirants can fill up and submit the application form through the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in. “CAT 2023 – Application Registration Date Extended for UG & PG (Registration without fine : 10/03/2023, Registration with Fine : 15/03/2023),” reads the statement on the official website.

As per the date sheet, the Common Admission Test(CAT) will be held on April 29, 30, and May 01, 2023. Meanwhile, candidates can fill up the application form for the MBA programme till April 30. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other details here.

CUSAT Registration 2023: Official Website Here

admissions.cusat.ac.in

CUSAT Registration 2023: Check Important Dates Here

IMPORTANT DATES

Online Registration for CAT (All PG and UG Programmes except Ph.D, M.B.A, M.Tech and Diploma Programmes) 27/01/2023 to 10/03/2023

(with fine upto 15/03/2023) Remittance of fee (online only) – For UG & PG Programmes 27/01/2023 to 16/03/2023 Online Registration to MBA programmes 27/01/2023 to 30/04/2023

(with fine upto 03/05/2023) Remittance of fee (online only) – For MBA 27/01/2023 to 04/05/2023 Online Registration to M.Tech programmes 27/01/2023 to 08/04/2023

(with fine upto 17/04/2023) Remittance of fee (online only) – For M.Tech 27/01/2023 to 18/04/2023 Online Registration for seats reserved for International Candidates 27/01/2023 to 17/04/2023 Issuance and receipt of applications for Diploma Programmes from the Department/Schools concerned 27/01/2023 to 17/04/2023 Issuance and receipt of applications for Ph.D/PDF Programmes from the Department/Schools concerned 27/01/2023 to 17/04/2023 Downloading of Admit Cards (UG & PG Programmes) 18/04/2023 to 01/05/2023.

HOW TO FILL CUSAT CAT Application Form 2023?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form. Follow the steps as given below.

Go to the official website of CUSAT CAT at admissions.cusat.ac.in .

. Look for the CUSAT CAT 2023 registration link.

New candidates need to register first by clicking on the “New Candidate Registration” option.

Now enter the registration details such as name, email id, mobile number, password, and captcha code.

After the registration process is complete, use the system-generated ID and password to login into your account.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents such as scanned photos and signatures.

Pay the application fee and select the exam centre.

Submit the application and take the print of the form for future reference.

CUSAT CAT Application Form 2023 Direct Link

CUSAT CAT Prospectus 2023 Direct Link

Candidates with a valid KMAT/CMAT/CAT(IIM)Score can apply for MBA programmes. These candidates will be ranked on the basis of KMAT/CMAT/CAT(IIM) Score, Group Discussion, and Interviews. However, those candidates, without a valid score for the time being can register now and they will be provided the opportunity to enter the valid score of KMAT & CMAT before the closure of the application for the MBA program of SMS, CUSAT.

CUSAT CAT Registration: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

MBA Programme: Minimum Requirements for applying for MBA Full Time/Part Time Programme: 1. Bachelor’s degree in any subject with 50% marks in aggregate. 2. Candidates belonging to Kerala Scheduled Caste (KSC) and Kerala Scheduled Tribe (KST) communities are eligible for applying, if they have minimum pass marks in the qualifying degree. For more details refer to the prospectus shared above.

