Home

Education

CWC recruitment 2023: Apply For 153 Vacancies At cewacor.nic.in

CWC recruitment 2023: Apply For 153 Vacancies At cewacor.nic.in

CWC Recruitment 2023: While male candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR)/EWS and OBC categories need to pay Rs 1,250, a fee of Rs 400 is applicable to SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Serviceman/Women candidates.

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts till September 24.

CWC Recruitment 2023: The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC), a statutory body under Government of India’s Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has invited online applications for recruitment to fill up 153 vacancies for various posts. Based on the notification, eligible aspirants can send in their applicants for positions of Assistant Engineer, Accountant, Superintendent, Junior Technical Assistant, and many more. Eligible candidates can apply for the above mentioned positions till September 24 on the CWC’s official website at cewacor.nic.in.

Trending Now

Candidates who are looking forward to taking part in the CWC’s recruitment drive can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification here.

You may like to read

CWC Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply For Various Posts

• Go to the official website at cewacor.nic.in.

• Click on the Careers@CWC tab.

• After that, click on the application link available against “(2023CO11) Advertisement No CWC/1-Manpower/DR/Rectt/2023/01”.

• Login with your registration details and proceed with the application process.

• In the last step, fill up the form, pay the application fee as mentioned above and click “send”.

CWC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee And Selection Process

While male candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR)/EWS and OBC categories shall pay Rs 1250, a fee of Rs 400 is applicable to SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Serviceman/Women candidates.

The applicants will be selected on the basis of an online test, followed by an interview/document verification. The admit card will be issued by the CWC 10 days before the exam.

Based on the notification, the minimum age to apply for all posts is 18 years. Those already working in the CWC as departmental candidates and willing to take part in direct recruitment shall be entitled to an age relaxation based on certain conditions. Candidates are requested to read the announcements carefully before applying for the vacant posts.

In addition, candidates can access the official website. Instructions issued by the Government of India may change to account for any updates, so eligible candidates are requested to check the site from time to time.

About The Central Warehousing Corporation

Established in the early 60s under ‘The Warehousing Corporations Act, 1962,’ the CWC aims to provide reliable and cost-effective integrated warehousing and logistics solutions in a socially responsible manner.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES