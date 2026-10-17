CWC Recruitment 2026: Online applications open for 327 posts; Last date November 15 | Check details

The Central Warehousing Corporation is hiring for 327 Assistant Manager and Junior Executive posts. Here’s what you need to know: how to register online, who is eligible, key dates, fees, the documents to keep ready and how to submit your form on time.

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The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences is expected to release the NEET PG Exam schedule notice soon.

The Central Warehousing Corporation, a Navratna public sector enterprise, has opened direct recruitment for 327 posts. The notification, released on October 17, 2026, under Advt. No. CWC/I-Manpower/DR/Rectt/2026/01, covers Assistant Manager and Junior Executive roles.

The vacancies cover four streams: General, Technical, Finance, and Engineering. The notification was issued on October 16, 2026, and the online application window opened the next day, October 17. You have until November 15, 2026, to apply. Below you’ll find the full vacancy details, who is eligible, the age limit, how selection works, and an easy step-by-step guide to applying.

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CWC Recruitment 2026: Details

The Central Warehousing Corporation has begun direct recruitment for 327 vacancies spanning multiple streams. Key details of the notification, including dates and posts, are tabulated below for candidates’ reference.

Particulars Details Organisation Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) Organisation Category Navratna CPSE (under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution) Recruitment Type Direct Recruitment 2026 Post Names Included Assistant Manager (General, Tech, Finance, Engg) & Junior Executive (General, Tech) Total Vacancies 327 Posts Notification Release Date 16 October 2026 Online Registration Starts 17 October 2026 Last Date to Apply Online 15 November 2026 (up to 23:59 Hrs) Mode of Application Online

CWC Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Here are some of the important dates relating to the CWC Recruitment 2026. The notification was issued on October 16, 2026, while online registration began on October 17. Notably, the online application window will close on November 15, along with the last date to pay the fee.

The candidates will receive the online examination call letter around 21 days before the examination. The dates for the online examination and interview or document verification process are yet to be announced.

CWC Recruitment 2026: Vacancy

The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has notified 327 vacancies for eight posts. These comprise Assistant Manager positions across disciplines and Junior Executive positions. There are 70 vacancies for Assiatnt Manager (General) position, while 60 are for the position of Assistant Manager (Technical). Meanwhile, Assistant Manager (Finance) has 10 openings. There are 22 openings for Assistant Manager (Engineering) – Civil while 5 postings for Assistant Manager (Engineering) – Electrical. Assistant Manager (Engineering) – Mechanical will see only 4 openings. Finally, the position of Junior Executive (General) and Junior Executive (Technical) has 78 openings.

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CWC Recruitment 2026: How to apply

Eligible candidates can apply through the official Central Warehousing Corporation website – cewacor.nic.in or cwceportal.com once the registration window opens on October 17, 2026.