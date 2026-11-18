Cyclone Akvan: Odisha orders school closures in six districts; check list here

Parents in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal can expect no school for three days: schools and Anganwadi centres there will be shut from November 19 to 21.

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High waves crash against rocks at RK Beach ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Akvan' in in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. PTI

With Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan heading for Odisha’s coast, schools and Anganwadi centres in six districts will remain shut for the next three days. The order came from the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Wednesday, November 18, and was described as a precaution to protect students and children.

Under the order, every government, aided and private school, as well as all Anganwadi centres, in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal will stay closed from November 19 to November 21. The holiday could be extended. The order leaves it to the Collectors of these six districts to judge conditions on the ground and decide whether schools should stay shut after November 21.

What will other districts do?

In the remaining districts, it is up to the Collectors. They have been told to monitor the situation closely and take their own call on closing schools and Anganwadi centres. A few have already acted: reports say educational institutions in Khordha and Malkangiri will stay closed on November 19 and 20.

Also Read | Cyclone Akvan tracker: Storm to make landfall along Machilipatnam-Puri coast by Nov 20; IMD issues revised alert for Andhra, Odisha

Copies of the order were sent to the Chief Minister’s office, the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, the Chief Secretary’s office, the School and Mass Education and Women and Child Development departments, and all Collectors. The state’s Information and Public Relations department has been asked to publicise it widely.

According to reports, the state has also cancelled leave for all government employees until November 22, and the six districts are under a red warning for extremely heavy rain on November 19.

Police intensify preparedness across 7 districts

In view of the impending Severe Cyclone Akvan and the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall, gale-force winds, storm surge and possible flooding in several coastal and adjoining districts, Odisha Police has further intensified its preparedness across all seven districts of Central Range. Special emphasis is being laid on the three coastal districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri, which have been placed in the Red Zone, necessitating heightened vigilance, proactive intervention and round-the-clock monitoring.

According to a press release by the Odisha Police, under the overall supervision and guidance of the Director General of Police (DGP), Odisha, Dr Satyajit Naik, Inspector General of Police, Central Range, Cuttack, is closely monitoring the preparedness and emergency response mechanisms across the range.

Also Read | Cyclone Akvan intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, likely to make landfall on November 20; Odisha on alert

In accordance with the clarion call of the Chief Minister for Mission Zero Casualty, all district police units have been directed to ensure strict adherence to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha. The IGP, Central Range, has reviewed the preparedness of all seven districts, namely Kataka Rural, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri, and instructed all Superintendents of Police (SPs) to maintain the highest level of operational readiness in close coordination with the District Collectors, ODRAF, Fire Services, OSDMA, Health Department and other emergency response agencies.

Considering the vulnerability of coastal areas, low-lying habitations and riverine belts, special contingency arrangements have been made in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts. Police personnel have been deployed in vulnerable coastal pockets, cyclone-prone villages, embankment areas, riverbanks, flood-prone locations and other identified risk zones.