Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • Cyclone Michaung: All Educational Institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram And Chengalpattu Districts Closed Till Dec 5

Cyclone Michaung: All Educational Institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram And Chengalpattu Districts Closed Till Dec 5

Due to the Cyclonic storm 'Michaung', all schools, colleges, educational institutions, government offices including the Offices of Public Undertakings/ Corporations, Boards, Banks, and Financial Insti

Published: December 4, 2023 2:04 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

up school holiday, school holiday, schools closed, up schools closed, up schools closed today, lucknow schools closed, lucknow school holiday, Education News, Up school closed tomorrow, Up school closed today, up school closed news today, Up school closed yesterday, lucknow school news today, are schools closed tomorrow in lucknow, lucknow school closed news today, up school closed news today 2023,

Due to the Cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’, all schools, colleges, educational institutions, government offices including the Offices of Public Undertakings/ Corporations, Boards, Banks, and Financial Institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu Districts will be closed on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.