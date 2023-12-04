By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Cyclone Michaung: All Educational Institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram And Chengalpattu Districts Closed Till Dec 5
Due to the Cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’, all schools, colleges, educational institutions, government offices including the Offices of Public Undertakings/ Corporations, Boards, Banks, and Financial Institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu Districts will be closed on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
