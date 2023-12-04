Home

Cyclone Michaung: All Educational Institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram And Chengalpattu Districts Closed Till Dec 5

Due to the Cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’, all schools, colleges, educational institutions, government offices including the Offices of Public Undertakings/ Corporations, Boards, Banks, and Financial Institutions in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu Districts will be closed on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

