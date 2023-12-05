Cyclone Michaung: All Schools To Be Shut In Odisha On This Date, Official Notification Issued

Home

The cyclone 'Michaung' has been intensifying and educational institutions, banks and offices have been shut. A fresh notification regarding closure of schools in Odisha has been announced; check details.

Odisha Schools Closed Due To Cyclone Michaung

New Delhi: The landfall process of the dangerous and intensifying cyclone ‘Michaung’ over Bay of Bengal has commenced and according to the India Meterological Department (IMD), this process will continue for the next three hours. Even before the landfall, the torrential rain caused by the cylone has been responsible for a lot of destruction in the affected states as roads and subways are completely blocked due to waterlogging, trees have fallen on roads, power outage is being faced by the people and there have been eight deaths reported so far. Now, a new notification has been issued regarding closure of schools in Odisha..

Odisha Schools Closed On This Date Due To Cyclone Michaung

As mentioned earlier, a new official notification has been issued by the Odisha government regarding the closure of schools in the state. This notification is for December 5, 2023 and has been issued from the office of the collector and district magistrate, Gajapati. The notification reads, “All the primary, upper primary, high school, and anganwadi centre shall remain closed on 6th December 2023.”

School Holiday Declared, Exams Postponed In Andhra

A school holiday has been declared in the NTR and Krisha districts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The announcement about the school holidays was made by NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao. As per the official notification, all educational institutions including schools and colleges, will remain closed on December 5 and the exams scheduled have also been postponed. Reports suggest that the DEO has announced that the SA 1 exams scheduled for December 5 have been postponed, and considering the warnings issued by the meteorological department of widespread rain due to Cyclone Michaung the district will be closed for two days. School and college authorities have been advised not to conduct any classes during this time.

In the official notification, the district collector stated that schools will be required to compensate for these holidays using the second Saturdays in case of a shortfall of 220 working academic days. The state government has also asked the coastal districts to be on alert due to cylone Michaung.

Cyclone Michaung: Schools Closed In Tamil Nadu

Apart from Andhra Pradesh, all schools in Tamil Nadu’s Kalaiselvi, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Chengalpet, and Thiruvallor districts remained closed on December 5 due to heavy rain and floods. Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions are also closed on December 5. The development comes as the severe cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ is likely to make landfall on December 5 on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam, and moderate rainfall with gusty winds is being experienced in Bapatla district.

