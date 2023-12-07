Home

Cyclone Michaung: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Half-Yearly Exams Postponed; Revised Dates Here

In view of the cyclonic storm 'Michaung', the Tamil Nadu school education department has postponed half-yearly exams in all districts.

Cyclone Michaung: In view of the cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’, the Tamil Nadu school education department has postponed half-yearly exams in all districts. “Half-yearly exams will be conducted from December 11 in the present schedule. The exams for December 7 and 8 will be conducted on December 14 and 20,” the school education department said, TOI reported. According to the revised dates, the Class 12 language paper will be held on December 14 and the English exam which was scheduled to be conducted on December 8 is now slated to be held on December 20.

Though severe cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ made a landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast, the widespread rain due to its impact caused damage to standing crops in southern Odisha forcing the state government to seek damage assessment reports from district collectors.

The storm, which hit the Andhra Pradesh coast around 12.30pm on Tuesday with a windspeed of 100 kmph, has now weakened into a well marked low pressure area. As per the news agency PTI report, the system is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a low pressure area during the next 12 hours, IMD said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has withdrawn the warning on fishermen’s entry into the sea and also distance cautionary warnings on ports as the cyclone has fully entered into the land mass.

