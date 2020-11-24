The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed the CA Exams 2020 on November 24 and November 25, 2020 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in view of heavy rains due to the Nivar cyclone. The official notice on postponement can be checked on the official site of ICAI on icai.org. Also Read - Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi Speaks To Tamil Nadu, Puducherry CMs, Assures All Support From Centre

ICAI has shared a tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, "Important Announcement for Examinees in some cities of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry with regards to ICAI November 2020 Examinations in view of the Nivar Cyclone."

The depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Monday, with the weather system likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours, the IMD said.

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, besides the union territory of Puducherry, braced for rains, even as the NDRF earmarked 30 teams to launch rescue and relief operations in the states concerned in view of the cyclone ‘Nivar.’

According to the latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and lay centered at 5.30 pm on Monday over southwest Bay of Bengal,about 450 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 480 km southeast of Chennai.

“It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a severe cyclone storm during the subsequent 24 hours.” “It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry on November 25 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph,” the IMD said.

The governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry prepared to face the impact of the weather system, as rains were forecast in the respective states and Union Territory between November 24 and 26.

Following the issuance of the yellow message, the Tamil Nadu government reviewed the situation, asking the respective district administrations to be on guard in the wake of the alert.

Under its influence, widespread rainfall/thunderstorm were “very likely” over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 24 to 26, the IMD warned.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall was very likely over Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Chengalpattu in Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal and Puducherry in the neighbouring UT between Wednesday and Thursday.