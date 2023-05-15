Delhi Board Result 2023 LIVE: DBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 Declared at dbse.co.in; Direct Link Here

Home

DBSE Delhi Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 LIVE: The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) is all set to declare the result for the Delhi Board Class 10th and Class 12th examination today, May 15, 2023.

Load More

DBSE Delhi Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2023 LIVE: The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) has declared the result for the Delhi Board Class 10th and Class 12th examination today, May 15, 2023. Education Minister, Atishi has announced the DBSE result 2023 date and time. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Delhi board Class 10th, 12th result 2023 by visiting the official website at dbse.co.in. “Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) is a landmark in the country’s education reforms. DBSE has completely transformed exams and assessment of students. Days of rote based learning are now ending! Excited that first Class 10 and 12 results of DBSE will be declared today!” Atishi said in a tweet. Stay tuned to this LIVE BLOG for the latest updates on DBSE Delhi board Class 10th, 12th results 2023, DBSE Delhi board Class 10th, 12th topper list 2023, DBSE Delhi board Class 10th, 12th scorecard 2023, and others.

