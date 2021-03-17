New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it has officially set up the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) for the upcoming academic session. “Now Delhi has its own education board. Delhi Education Board got registered today,” Delhi’s Directorate of Education tweeted today. Also Read - Delhi Board of School Education: Capital to Have Its Own School Board, Announces CM Kejriwal | Here's All You Need to Know About DBSE

Congratulating students, teachers, and all other stakeholders, the education board added that this will bring the most awaited reform in the assessment system. A decision in this regard was approved by the Delhi Cabinet earlier this month.

"Our Teachers are Our Strength" DPC conducted for 4052 teachers in various categories in last 1 month approving their promotion which was long due. It is the highest number done by any department in such a short period of time.#TeamEducationDelhi — DIRECTORATE OF EDUCATION Delhi (@Dir_Education) March 17, 2021

At least 20 to 25 schools will become a part of DBSE from the upcoming 2021-22 academic session. Subsequently, more schools will be brought in in the next four to five years.

The DBSE will not only conduct continuous assessments but will become a torchbearer for change in education, Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal stated that the current system of education is focused on rote learning, which needs to be replaced with an understanding and personality development system. The new system under the board would not be assessed once in the year but throughout the year.

As per the Delhi government, there are around 1000 government and 1700 private schools in Delhi and most of them are affiliated to the CBSE board.

In July last year, the Delhi government had constituted two committees to prepare the scheme and framework for the formation of the state education board and curriculum reforms.