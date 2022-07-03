DDA Recruitment 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA)will soon end the registration process for the post of Junior Engineer, and others. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website, dda.gov.in till July 10, 2022. As per the official notification, the Authority will conduct the DDA Exam between September 01 to 30, 2022(tentative). DDA Recruitment 2022 aims to fill a total of 279 vacancies in the organization.Also Read - DEBEL DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 07 Junior Research Fellow Posts| Check Stipend Here

Important Dates

  • Opening date and  time for online registration of application: June 11, 2022 (10:00 AM)
  • Last date and time for closing of online registration of application and payment of application fee: July 10, 2022(6:00 PM)
  • Tentative schedule of online examination: September 01 to 30, 2022

DDA Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details 

Post CodeName of the postGroupPay Matrix as per 7th CPCTotal number of vacancy
01Assistant Director (Landscape)ALevel 1001
02Junior Engineer (Civil)BLevel 6220
03Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.)BLevel 635
04ProgrammerBLevel 602
05Junior Translator (Official Language)BLevel 606
06Planning AssistantBLevel 715
Total number of vacancy279 posts

Application Fee

As per the official notification, candidates are required to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Ex-serviceman categories are exempted from paying the Application fee. Also Read - Agnipath Scheme 2022: Army Recruitment Rally to be Held in Ahmednagar From August 23| Details Inside

Eligibility Criteria

  • Assistant Director (Landscape): Post-Graduation Diploma in Land Scape Architecture. Degree in Architecture from recognized University/ Institution or equivalent. Bachelor’s Degree in Botany. Agriculture or Horticulture
    from a recognized University/ Institution. At least one-year experience in Landscape Planning in responsible capacity.
  • Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.): Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institution or equivalent.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the education qualification, and other details through the official notification shared here.

Download DDA Recruitment 2022 Official Notification

How to Apply Online?

  • Visit the official website of DDA at dda.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Jobs’ section.
  • Now click on the “Direct Recruitment 2022: Link for filling up the online application form,” option.
  • Register yourself on the portal.
  • Fill the application form
  • Pay the application fee.
  • Download the submitted application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

DDA Recruitment 2022 Apply Online

DDA Recruitment 2022 Latest Update: Applicants can fill the application form till 6:00 PM of July 10, 2022.