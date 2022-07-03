DDA Recruitment 2022: Delhi Development Authority (DDA)will soon end the registration process for the post of Junior Engineer, and others. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website, dda.gov.in till July 10, 2022. As per the official notification, the Authority will conduct the DDA Exam between September 01 to 30, 2022(tentative). DDA Recruitment 2022 aims to fill a total of 279 vacancies in the organization.Also Read - DEBEL DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 07 Junior Research Fellow Posts| Check Stipend Here

Important Dates

Opening date and time for online registration of application: June 11, 2022 (10:00 AM)

Last date and time for closing of online registration of application and payment of application fee: July 10, 2022(6:00 PM)

Tentative schedule of online examination: September 01 to 30, 2022

DDA Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Post Code Name of the post Group Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Total number of vacancy 01 Assistant Director (Landscape) A Level 10 01 02 Junior Engineer (Civil) B Level 6 220 03 Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.) B Level 6 35 04 Programmer B Level 6 02 05 Junior Translator (Official Language) B Level 6 06 06 Planning Assistant B Level 7 15 Total number of vacancy 279 posts

Application Fee

As per the official notification, candidates are required to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Ex-serviceman categories are exempted from paying the Application fee. Also Read - Agnipath Scheme 2022: Army Recruitment Rally to be Held in Ahmednagar From August 23| Details Inside

Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Director (Landscape): Post-Graduation Diploma in Land Scape Architecture. Degree in Architecture from recognized University/ Institution or equivalent. Bachelor’s Degree in Botany. Agriculture or Horticulture

from a recognized University/ Institution. At least one-year experience in Landscape Planning in responsible capacity.

from a recognized University/ Institution. At least one-year experience in Landscape Planning in responsible capacity. Junior Engineer (Elect./Mech.): Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institution or equivalent.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the education qualification, and other details through the official notification shared here.

How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website of DDA at dda.gov.in .

. On the homepage, click on the ‘Jobs’ section.

Now click on the “Direct Recruitment 2022: Link for filling up the online application form,” option.

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee.

Download the submitted application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

DDA Recruitment 2022 Latest Update: Applicants can fill the application form till 6:00 PM of July 10, 2022.