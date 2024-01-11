Home

Deakin University Campus In GIFT City: Over 500 Applications Received In 10 Days

Deakin University from Australia has achieved a significant milestone by inaugurating the first foreign campus in India. The new branch campus, located in GIFT City, Gujarat, was recently inaugurated

Deakin University from Australia has achieved a significant milestone by inaugurating the first foreign campus in India. The new branch campus, located in GIFT City, Gujarat, was recently inaugurated on Wednesday(the first day of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024) by Australian High Commissioner Philip Green. This development opens up avenues for students to enroll in Master of Business Analytics and Master of Cybersecurity (Professional) programs offered by the university. The courses are set to commence in July of this year.

According to a report from IndianExpress, within 10 days, the University has received over 500 applications for the available 100 seats in its two master’s programs. In an exclusive conversation, Ravneet Pawha, Deakin University vice-president (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia), told The Indian Express,” Over 500 applications in the first 10 days is an immensely encouraging response to the University.”

The inauguration took place during the 10th Edition of Vibrant Gujarat where High Commissioner Green is leading a strong 90-member delegation, including representatives from 36 Australian universities. The university will enable students to study a Master of Business Analytics and a Master of Cybersecurity (Professional) from July this year, as per an official release.

