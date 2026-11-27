December 2026 school holidays: When will schools close in Delhi, UP, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar and other states? Check state-wise winter vacation dates

School holidays in December 2026: Check state-wise winter vacation dates and reopening schedules for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar and other states. Find out when schools will close for Christmas and winter breaks.

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December 2026 will bring Christmas holidays and the start of winter vacations for school students across several parts of India. While schools in northern states are expected to close towards the end of December or in early January, students in southern states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala will have Christmas and year-end breaks.

The holiday schedule will not be the same across the country. Dates will depend on state education department guidelines, school boards and individual school calendars. Some schools may also announce additional holidays if cold waves, dense fog or other weather conditions affect normal classes.

Here’s a state-wise look at the expected school holidays, winter vacation dates and reopening schedules for December 2026 and January 2027.

School holidays in December 2026: State-wise winter vacation schedule

Here are the reported winter vacation dates and reopening schedules for major states:

State Winter vacation dates Expected reopening Delhi January 1–15, 2027 January 16 Uttar Pradesh December 31–January 14 January 15 Haryana January 1–15, 2027 January 16 Rajasthan December 31–January 10 January 11 Bihar December 25–31 January 1 Punjab December 22–31 January 1 Jammu and Kashmir December 7/14 onwards February 22/March 1 Himachal Pradesh December 24 onwards in some areas Varies by zone Tamil Nadu December 24–January 1 January 2 Kerala Christmas break from December 18 or 19 To be confirmed by schools

Note: These dates are based on available government calendars and media reports as of November 27, 2026. Not all dates have been independently confirmed through final state government orders.

Delhi school winter vacation 2026-27

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has scheduled winter vacations for schools from January 1 to January 15, 2027. Schools are expected to reopen on January 16. The schedule applies to the 2026-27 academic session and covers government, government-aided and recognised private schools under the relevant DoE guidelines.

Students should note that there is no separate extended winter vacation scheduled for December under this calendar. However, schools will remain closed on Christmas Day, December 25.

The winter break dates are part of the department’s academic calendar for the year.

Christmas holiday 2026: Will schools remain closed on December 25?

Christmas will be celebrated across India on Friday, December 25, 2026. Schools are generally expected to remain closed on the occasion. Several schools may also organise Christmas celebrations, cultural programmes and other activities before the holiday.

In states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Christmas falls during the year-end vacation period. In northern states, it may be followed by the regular winter break.

What should parents and students keep in mind?

Although the winter vacation schedules provide an idea of the upcoming holidays, students and parents should not consider every reported date final.

Here are a few important things to remember:

Check the latest circular issued by the respective school or education department.

Private schools may follow different holiday schedules from government schools.

District administrations can announce additional holidays during severe cold waves or dense fog.

Examination schedules and practical classes may affect the vacation period for some students.

Reopening dates may change if the government announces an extension of winter holidays.

Parents planning trips during the year-end break should confirm the final dates with their schools before booking tickets.

Overall, December 2026 will bring Christmas holidays and the beginning of winter vacations in several states. While students in Delhi will have their main winter break in January, those in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab and other states may get an earlier year-end holiday.