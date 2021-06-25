BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: Odisha HSC 10th result has been announced today. According to the reports 97.89% have passed the examination. The candidates must note that the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will activate the results link in the evening by 6 pm. Soon after the activation of the link, the candidates can check the results on the official website of the board i.e. ‘bseodisha.nic.in’, and official results portal, ‘orissaresults.nic.in’. Also Read - Odisha Board Class 10, Class 12 Exams Suspended As COVID Cases Soar in State, Class 9, 11 Students to Be Promoted

Odisha matric results will also be available on private result portals and through SMS.

Odisha 10th Result 2021 Declared – Pass Percentage

Pass percentage of Regular Students- 97.89%

Pass percentage of Ex-regular Students- 88%

Pass percentage of Madhyama Students – 98.07%

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the results link for BSE Odisha 10th result

Step 3: Enter your registration details

Step 4: Submit and check your results

Evaluation Criteria:

As per the criteria released by the board, the 10th Class result 2021 Odisha board will be released on the basis of Class 9 and Class 10 marks.

For “regular” and “quasi-regular” students, marks will be given on the basis of their performance in the half-yearly, annual exams of Class 9 and practice tests held in Class 10.

While 40 per cent weightage will be given to highest marks obtained in Class 9 exams in each subject, the remaining 60 per cent weightage will come from practice tests conducted in Class 10.

Last Year Data:

Last year, over 5.34 lakh students appeared for the exams, out of which 4.21 lakh passed and took the overall pass percentage to 78.76 per cent. Whereas the pass percentage in 2019 was recorded at 70.78 per cent. In 2020,1279 students were awarded an A1 grade while 8458 got an A2 grade. A total of 2,23,195 candidates have got an E grade.