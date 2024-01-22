Home

Deen Dayal Upadhyay University to Offer ‘Historicity of Ayodhya’ Course For Postgraduate Students

The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to welcome Lord Ram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Gorakhpur: The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to welcome Lord Ram with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir on Monday, January 22, 2024. To delve more into religious faiths, the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) University in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur has announced the setting up of a ‘Centre for studies on Ayodhya’ (CSA).

In addition, the varsity has announced to offer a course, ‘Historicity of Ayodhya’ for postgraduate students pursuing history from the academic session 2024-25. Established in the faculty of Arts, the Centre for studies on Ayodhya’ (CSA) will primarily focus on encouraging studies on tracing various dimensions of the spiritual, cultural and historical journey of Ayodhya which is developing as a modern tourism centre. The centre will coordinate with different departments of the university pursuing various research works related to Ayodhya and Lord Ram. “Our university is an important centre of learning in Purvanchal region surrounded by the birthplace and important places related to great religious, spiritual and historical personalities,” Gorakhpur university vice-chancellor Prof Poonam Tandon said, news agency IANS reported. “The upcoming CSA will provide a platform to the students and researchers to study and learn more about the lives of these great personalities and study their contributions,” she said.

The CSA will be established in the department of ancient history, archaeology and culture. The main objective of this centre is to promote studies on topics related to the transformation of Ayodhya from an ancient city to a modern pilgrimage and tourism site. The course on ‘historicity of Ayodhya’ will also be offered as an elective course for students of other subjects/ disciplines. The course will trace the historical journey of Ayodhya from pre-Vedic period to contemporary days. The course will be run by the department of ancient history, archaeology and culture, and the department of medieval and modern history.

NOTE: The magnificent Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir or Ram temple has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and has 44 doors.

(With Inputs From IANS)

