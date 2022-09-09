Delhi University Latest News Today: Citing ‘paucity of funds’, Delhi government-funded Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College has reportedly withheld a part of the salaries of professors in July, assuring to credit the deducted amount once the fund crunch is over. The latest reports claimed that the university has retained Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000 from the net salaries of assistant professors and associate professors for July.Also Read - Video: Brave Woman Fights Off Phone Snatcher In Delhi's Badarpur | Watch

"This is for the information of all permanent teaching staff that due to paucity of funds, Rs 30,000 has been retained from the net salary of Assistant Professors and Rs 50,000 from net salary of Associate Professors for the month of July 2022. The same will be released as and when the funds are available," a notice issued by officiating principal Hem Chand Jain. Teachers have not been paid their salary for August.

Furthermore, the communique read,"When the required amount was released under salary head by the DHE (Department of Higher Education), it is learnt that employees of college have been paid their salary for July after retaining Rs 50,000 of associate professor and Rs 30,000 of assistant professor. Please clarify with whose permission you deducted this amount."

TEACHERS SEEK CENTRE’S INTERVENTION

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) urged the Centre to take over colleges run by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government claiming that teachers were not getting proper salaries due to budget cuts while political activists were being appointed as head of governing bodies.

Speaking to reporters, Rajiv Ray, former DUTA President said that this year there is a deficit of about 37 crores in the budget presented by the Delhi government. “Along with Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, 11 more colleges face problems. In Deen Dayal, the deficit is more than other colleges and this is why they are facing more problems. There is a difference of Rs 100 crore in the demand and payment,” he added.

Krishna Mohan Vats, Executive Member of DUTA said, “This is a very serious issue; this should not have happened. We are taking steps as per the democratic law. We held protests and we are also planning to hold more demonstrations in the coming months against the Delhi government. DUTA delegation is continuously meeting the Governor and we have informed him about our problems. Even we informed the LG that we are not getting our salaries for the last five months. Teaching faculty somehow is managing but the other staffs are facing many problems.”

ISSUE COULD SNOWBALL INTO MAJOR CONFRONTATION

The issue has the potential to snowball into another major confrontation between the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, and AAP, which rules Delhi. While the AAP government has repeatedly sought to project its ‘education model’ as a revolutionary one, the BJP has consistently questioned the claims. BJP has accused AAP of corruption, improprieties and misleading people through publicity on a range of issues. The AAP has claimed that the BJP charges are politically motivated.

