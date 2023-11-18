Home

Deepfake Technology Explained: Deepfakes — This is one of the trending words that has created a buzz in the social media sphere. Understanding what Deepfake technology is and its potential dangers should be a main concern for every netizen, present on social media particularly for the young generation. Deepfake technology, with its ability to effectively modify audiovisual content, presents both educational benefits and challenges for students. It provides a window into the breakthroughs of artificial intelligence and machine learning, enabling creative exploration in digital media. However, it also demands a critical understanding of media literacy, ethical considerations, and responsible use of technology. In this article, we will talk about Deepfake technology in depth.

What is Deepfake Technology?

In simple words, Deepfake technology involves the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms to create or alter audio, video, or images in a way that convincingly shows something that didn’t happen or wasn’t stated or said by the individuals depicted. Pupils can take several measures to protect themselves from the potential harms of deep fake technology.

How Are Deepfake Created?

Deepfakes, which first emerged on the scene in 2019 with fake videos of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are the 21st century’s alternative to Photoshopping — creating images and videos of celebrities via a form of artificial intelligence (AI) called deep learning. There’s been a swift surge in the volume of deep fake content circulating online. If you have watched former US President Barack Obama calling Donald Trump a “complete dipshit”, or Zuckerberg having “total control of billions of people’s stolen data” — and more recently a deepfake video of Indian actress Rashmika Mandana that went viral on social media – you probably know what deepfake is.

The first instance of a deepfake video being used widely was spotted on Reddit in 2017, where a user created pornographic clips by swapping the faces of celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Gal Gadot, and Taylor Swift. These videos are produced by machines that use deep learning algorithms. They analyze thousands of facial images using an AI algorithm (called an encoder), learning commonalities between the faces and condensing them into shared features, compressing the images in the process.

The encoder provides the incorrect image to the original source, while another algorithm, the decoder, reconstructs the face with expressions and orientation. To create a convincing video, this process must be executed for each frame.

Celebrities Who Have Fallen Prey To Deepfake Technology

Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Sara Tendulkar, and Shubman Gillm Kajol are some of the celebrities who have fallen prey to deepfake technology.

MeitY Reiterates Rules for Social Media Companies After Deep-Fake Controversy

As per an ANI report, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an advisory to social media companies and reiterated the existing advisory. According to the sources, the advisory reiterated the existing rules including 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000: Punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources: imprisonment of up to 3 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. “IT Intermediary Rules: Rule 3(1)(b)(vii): Social media intermediary shall observe due diligence including ensuring the rules and regulations, privacy policy or user agreement of the intermediary inform users not to host any content that impersonates another person,” sources said. “Rule 3(2)(b): Intermediary shall, within 24 hours from the receipt of a complaint in relation to any content … in the nature of impersonation in an electronic form, including artificially morphed images of such individual, take all .. measures to remove or disable access to such content,” it added, ANI reported. This comes after a controversy regarding a deep fake video of actor Rashmika Mandhani had surfaced.

Deepfake Technology: Serious Threat It Can Pose Deepfake technology poses a significant threat due to its potential to deceive and manipulate. It can be used to spread misinformation, fabricate events, or damage reputations. This technology can undermine trust in media and individuals, making it challenging to discern fact from fiction. Its misuse can have serious implications for privacy, security, and the reliability of information in our digital world. Deepfakes can be used in phishing attacks, convincing employees to take actions that compromise security.

Look out for signs that give an idea that videos being shared on social media could be AI-generated fake photos or visuals.

AI-generated text can sometimes be grammatically incorrect or have odd phrasing. This is because AI systems are trained on large datasets of text, which may only sometimes contain perfect grammar or natural language usage.

AI-generated text can sometimes go off on tangents or introduce new information irrelevant to the main topic. This is because AI systems may not always understand the context of the text they generate.

AI-generated photos and videos can sometimes have peculiar lighting, facial gestures, or backgrounds. This is because AI systems may not always be able to generate realistic images and videos accurately.

AI-generated videos are often created by stitching together different clips, so there may be inconsistencies in the lighting, shadows, or background. The subject’s skin tone may change from one shot to the next, or the shadows may be in different directions.

AI-generated videos can have difficulty accurately rendering human movements so there may be weird or unnatural movements in the video. The face of the person/people in the video may contort, or their limbs may move strangely.

AI-generated videos are often low quality, especially if created using a free or low-cost AI video generator. Look for pixelation, blurring, or other video artifacts.

AI video generation technology is constantly improving, so it’s important to know the latest techniques. You can do this by reading articles and blogs about AI video generation or by following experts on social media.

