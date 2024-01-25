Home

Dekho Apna Desh: National Tourism Day 2024 – Exploring the Theme, Tracing History, and Understanding Its Significance

To honor the rich tapestry and diversity of our nation, National Tourism Day is joyously observed on January 25, each year. Yes, but do you know why it is celebrated? Well, this day is dedicated to recognizing the splendor of our country and spreading awareness about the significance of tourism and its profound influence on the Indian economy. Embracing diversity, this year’s theme for National Tourism Day is ‘Sustainable Journeys, Timeless Memories’. National Tourism Day serves as a perfect occasion dedicated to raising awareness about the myriad tourist destinations in India, whether they are ecological wonders, business hubs, heritage sites, or educational treasures.

National Tourism Day Theme

Every year, National Tourism Day has a new theme. This year’s theme for National Tourism Day is ‘Sustainable Journeys, Timeless Memories’.

National Tourism Day – History Celebration and Significance

Worldwide, India has a remarkable position because of magnificent places that are beautiful and famous tourist destinations. India has a culturally rich heritage which attracts many foreign tourists. The primary objective of observing this day in India is to enlighten individuals about the advantages of travel, fostering an appreciation for the beauty of our nation, and disseminating awareness regarding the pivotal role tourism plays in our society.

Travel isn’t exclusively about leisure but a door to a world of discovery – to glimpse new landscapes, engage with diverse cultures, and make enduring memories. Our country, India, with profound historical relevance, varied topography, and lively culture, serves as a generous host to travel enthusiasts, both from within and outside our borders.

The most striking perk of traveling is perhaps the exposure to distinct cultures and traditions. As one journeys through the different territories within India, the diversity of the land and people becomes strikingly evident. From the snowy peaks of the Himalayas to the golden shores of Goa, each niche of India captivates with its unique allure.

This cultural immersion plays a key role in endorsing understanding and tolerance among us. Tourism’s role isn’t confined to cultural exchange, but it’s a robust propellant of the economy. It opens a multiverse of job opportunities in various aspects, spanning hospitality, and transportation to entertainment. Moreover, it succors the growth of small-scale enterprises and boosts the local artisans and craftsmen. Surpassing the economic benefits tourism possesses an affirmative bearing on the environment. The National Tourism Day is celebrated on January 25. Meanwhile, the World Tourism Day is observed on September 27.

Taking to X(formally Twitter), the Congress party wrote,” India’s natural, scenic beauty and rich, cultural heritage attracts millions of travellers from across the world. On National Tourism Day, let’s celebrate & promote our wonderful tourist destinations, which are a must see for all.”

India’s natural, scenic beauty and rich, cultural heritage attracts millions of travellers from across the world. On National Tourism Day, let’s celebrate & promote our wonderful tourist destinations, which are a must see for all. pic.twitter.com/U7UNlwP9yT — Congress (@INCIndia) January 25, 2024

A variety of vibrant events and activities will be held nationwide on National Tourism Day, showcasing each region’s unique offerings. Local communities along with tourism organizations and government agencies join hands to manage these events. Everything from cultural performances and food festivals to guided tours and exhibitions are usually part of these events. National Tourism Day isn’t just about appreciation—it’s also about important conversations. Workshops and seminars are conducted to shed light on sustainable tourism practices, responsible travelling, and the environmental impact of tourism. The goal is to inspire innovative strategies to uphold the longevity of the tourism sector.

With #DekhoApnaDesh, the Ministry of Tourism has inaugurated Bharat Parv 2024 to commemorate the 75th Republic Day celebrations. “Tomorrow is the day! Bharat Parv 2024 organised by the Ministry of Tourism begins! 🎉 Join us at the Red Fort, Delhi, for a spectacular celebration of India’s rich culture and heritage. Dive into the world of diverse cuisines, stunning handicrafts, and vibrant performances. Experience the unity and diversity of India like never before for a true sense of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat! Don’t miss this incredible journey through the heart of our nation. See you there!” reads the tweet from the Ministry of Tourism.

Tomorrow is the day! Bharat Parv 2024 organised by the Ministry of Tourism begins! 🎉 Join us at the Red Fort, Delhi, for a spectacular celebration of India’s rich culture and heritage. Dive into the world of diverse cuisines, stunning handicrafts, and vibrant performances.… pic.twitter.com/NNGbyYrKRE — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) January 22, 2024

To wrap up, National Tourism Day and World Tourism Day aren’t just celebrations; they point towards the value of travel and tourism. They remind us to treasure the charm of our world, backup local societies, and adhere to ethical tourism practices. By nurturing an adventurous spirit of exploration, each one of us can play a part in the forward march of the tourism sector while creating experiences we’ll cherish for a lifetime.

