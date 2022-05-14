Delhi Airport Recruitment 2022: IGI Aviation Services – A leading aviation service provider at Delhi Airport has invited applications from candidates to apply for Customer Service Agent posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IGI Aviation Delhi, at igiaviationdelhi.com. It is to be noted that applicants can apply online till May 22. ‘Both Male & females can apply. Fresher can also apply,” reads the official notification. This recruitment drive will fill up 1095 posts in the organization. For more details, please check the official notification shared at the end of this article.Also Read - REET 2022 Registration Date Extended Till May 20; Check Application Fee, Direct Link to Apply

Delhi Airport Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Commencement of online registration of Application: Jan 05, 2022

Closure of registration of Application: May 22, 2022

Delhi Airport Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Customer Service Agent: 1095 posts

Delhi Airport Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Customer Service Agent posts, a candidate must have passed 10+2/Above from the recognized Board.

Delhi Airport Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview round.

Written examination : The written examination contains 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions. Each question carries 1 mark. No marks would be awarded for un-attempted questions. The level of the exam will be upto 12th standard/grade. The examination will be conducted in bilingual (English & Hindi). There will be no negative marking. While filling the online application form, the applicant should carefully decide about his/her choice of examination center.

Interview round: Candidates who qualify in the written test will appear for the personal round of interviews in the company's registered office at Delhi. The date and timing for the interview will be mentioned in the call letter.

Delhi Airport Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

To apply for the positions mentioned above, a candidate must be between 18-30 years of age.

Delhi Airport Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs.15,000 – Rs 25,000

How to Apply Online?

Interested Candidates can apply online through the official website igiaviationdelhi.com before May 22, 2022.