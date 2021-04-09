New Delhi: As COVID cases rise in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday announced the closure of all schools (Private and government) till further orders. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, “Due to increasing cases of Covid, all schools (including government, private) in Delhi are being closed for all classes till further orders.” Also Read - COVID19 Deaths: Sunlight Causes Reduction in Mortality Rates, Experts Say

Delhi on Thursday recorded 7,437 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,157, according to the city health department. Also Read - Lockdown-Like Restrictions to be Reimposed in Tamil Nadu From April 10. Full List of Curbs Here

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that it seems younger population was getting afflicted more by the coronavirus in the fourth wave of the pandemic here. Also Read - COVID-19 Night Curfew: Private Vehicles From Delhi Banned From Entering Gurugram After 10 PM

कोविड के बढ़ते मामलों के कारण, दिल्ली में सभी स्कूल (सरकारी, प्राइवेट सहित), सभी क्लासेज के लिए अगले आदेश तक बंद किए जा रहे हैं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 9, 2021

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey earlier had ordered the closure of all educational institutions, schools, colleges, coaching centers in Ghaziabad till 17 April amid an increase in Covid-19 cases in the recent weeks. Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration had imposed a night curfew in Noida from Thursday. The curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am, till 17 April.