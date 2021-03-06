New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the capital will have its own school education board like other states. The state government approved the formation of the Delhi Board of School Education during cabinet meet, said the chief minister while addressing a presser today.

"Delhi Cabinet has given approval for constitution of the Delhi Board of School Education. Delhi has around 1,000 government schools and 1,700 private schools and all the government-run schools are affiliated with the CBSE", said Kejriwal.

CBSE affiliation of these schools will be scrapped and they’ll be affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education.

Schools will be selected after discussion with Principals, teachers & parents.

The Board will have a Governing Body, chaired by Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

It’ll also have an Executive Body for day to day function, it will be headed by a CEO.

Both the Bodies will have experts – from industry, education sector, Principals of govt & pvt schools, bureaucrats: Delhi CM.